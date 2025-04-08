Nippon Steel And TIER IV Collaborate To Automate Heavy-Duty Transporters At Nagoya Plant

TOKYO, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Steel Corporation (Nippon Steel), Japan's largest steelmaker and one of the world's leading steel manufacturers, and TIER IV, Inc. (TIER IV), the pioneering force behind the world's first open-source software for autonomous driving, are working together to automate steel transportation with heavy-duty autonomous vehicles, aiming to deploy the technology at the steelmaker's Nagoya plant in fiscal 2025.

The companies have been collaborating to tackle challenges linked to labor shortages with autonomous driving technology since fiscal 2023. To optimize logistics and enhance plant safety, Nippon Steel is driving efforts to automate vehicles such as the specialized transporters that carry pallets loaded with steel plates.

TIER IV offers reference designs to streamline the development and deployment of autonomous driving systems. In this collaboration, reference designs for factory logistics are being customized to develop an autonomous driving system for steel transportation.

Nippon Steel and TIER IV are committed to tackling challenges such as labor shortages, pioneering innovations that will revolutionize plant efficiency and safety with autonomous driving technology.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel is Japan's largest and one of the world's leading steel manufacturers, operating production bases in Japan and more than 15 countries worldwide. The Nippon Steel Group is engaged in four key business areas: steel manufacturing, engineering, chemicals & materials, and system solutions. The company's management plan focuses on four pillars: "Reconstruction of Domestic Steel Business and Strengthening of Group Management," "Global Strategy for Evolution and Expansion of Overseas Business," "Challenges Toward Carbon Neutrality," and "Promotion of Digital Transformation Strategy." Aiming to become the world's No.1 comprehensive steel manufacturer, Nippon Steel pursues the highest levels of technology and manufacturing excellence to contribute to society through superior products and services. For more details, please visit Nippon Steel's website: .

About TIER IV

TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep tech innovation, pioneering Autoware , the world's first open-source software for autonomous driving Harnessing Autoware, we build scalable platforms and deliver comprehensive solutions across software development, vehicle manufacturing, and service operations. As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation , we are committed to reshaping the future of intelligent vehicles with open-source software, enabling individuals and organizations to thrive in the evolving field of autonomous driving.

