CE-LINK Unveils Next-Gen Solid-State Battery Power Bank, Leading A New Era Of Mobile Charging

CE-LINK's next-gen power banks replace liquid lithium-ion batteries with advanced solid-state lithium-ion polymer batteries for superior benefits:



Superior Safety: The non-flammable solid electrolyte eliminates fire and explosion risks of traditional liquid batteries. Tested under extreme conditions-steel needle puncture, extrusion, drop, overcharge, and overdischarge-these power banks ensure unmatched safety.

Extended Lifespan: Solid-state batteries far exceed the life cycle of traditional lithium batteries, making them a more sustainable choice. These power banks retain over 80% of their original capacity even after 500 charge cycles. Wider Operating Temperature: Supports 0°C to 45°C for charging and -20°C to 60°C for discharging. They maintain stable performance in both hot and cold environments, making them ideal for outdoor exploration and polar scientific research scenarios.

Versatile Power Bank Series to Meet Diversified Needs

CE-LINK's new power bank lineup caters to diverse user scenarios with multiple models:



PD Slim Power Bank (5000mAh & 10000mAh): Ultra-thin 10.8mm design fits easily in pockets and bags. The storable USB-C lanyard cable makes it perfect for commuting and short trips.

Built-in Retractable Cable Power Bank (5000mAh/10000mAh): Features a patented 75cm USB-C retractable cable, tested for 10,000 uses. With a gentle pull, the cable retracts smoothly from any length-ideal for frequent travelers.

USB-C Power Bank (5000mAh): A push-slip design extends and stows the USB-C port for charging and protection. Rigorously plugging and pulling tested 10,000+ times, ensuring durability. Built-in zinc alloy bracket adds usage flexibility. 67W 2-in-1 Power Bank (10000mAh): Combines a GaN charger and power bank, with a foldable AC pin supporting global voltage. The intelligent LCD screen shows real-time output power of each port, and 67W output charges laptops, tablets, and phones simultaneously-ideal for business professionals.

CE-LINK remains dedicated to pioneering cutting-edge charging solutions that enhance user experience. "Solid-state battery technology is the future of power banks," said Erica, Product Manager at CE-LINK. "This launch not only brings unparalleled safety and performance to users but also drives the industry towards more efficient and reliable power solutions."

About CE-LINK

Founded in 2004, CE-LINK is a leading OEM and ODM company dedicated to developing cutting-edge consumer electronics solutions. With over 20 years of precision manufacturing expertise, CE-LINK leads innovation, focusing on research, development, and sustainability to deliver next-gen technologies that meet the evolving needs of global consumers and businesses.

