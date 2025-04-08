Competing For Rogers $1M Prize: Top Performers From Tonight’S Episode Of Canada’S Got Talent 

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Stream tonight's episode of CGT on Citytv+. New episodes available every Tuesday on Citytv and Citytv+ –

TORONTO, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Key moments from tonight's episode of Canada's Got Talent, include:



The STUDIO 26 DANCERS (Halifax, NS) lit up the stage with energetic, impressive dance moves that had the crowd roaring!

15-year-old singer KYRA DANIEL (Kingston, ON) received a standing ovation for her powerful and deeply personal cover of“Black Like Me” by Mickey Guyton. Kardinal Offishall was personally moved by the performance, saying,“it felt like a weight had been lifted off of my shoulders.”

Katherine Ryan hit her first-ever Golden Buzzer for comedian DARREN LEO (Toronto, ON) . His stand-up performance poking fun at Asian stereotypes had the crowd and judges bursting with laughter.

BEN KAHAN (Toronto, ON) invited Howie on stage to put artificial intelligence to the test with a bold magic act that left everyone in absolute awe. YAMA LAURENT (Lévis, QC) showed off her amazing voice during a beautiful cover of“It's a Man's Man's Man's World” by James Brown.



Rogers is once again providing the winner of Canada's Got Talent with a life-changing prize of $1M (plus $50 from Howie Mandel ) – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that's not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totaling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.

Tonight's Performances (Tuesday, April 8)

STUDIO 26 DANCERS – Dance

Halifax, NS

KP STONE – Singer/Musician

Ottawa, ON

KYRA DANIEL – Singer/Musician

Kingston, ON

DARREN LEO – Comedy

Toronto, ON

BEN KAHAN – Magic

Toronto, ON

JACOB HILLHOUSE – Variety

Lindsay, ON

YAMA LAURENT – Singer/Musician

Lévis, QC

**COMING UP**

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Contestants (Tuesday, April 15)

TWOFOURSEVEN – Dance

Vancouver, BC

Canada's Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

