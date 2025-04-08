Herman Law Leads The Way In Securing Historic $4 Billion Settlement In Los Angeles County Sexual Abuse Cases

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The agreement, which awaits final approval from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, addresses decades of abuse allegations dating back to 1959. Many of the claims are linked to the now-closed MacLaren Children's Center, which operated from 1961 to 2003. Originally intended as a temporary shelter for children awaiting foster placement, the center became the focus of investigations that revealed widespread abuse and systemic failures, including the lack of criminal background checks for staff over multiple decades.

"This settlement represents a historic step forward in holding institutions accountable and bringing justice to survivors," said Blake Woodhall, attorney at Herman Law. "Herman Law is proud to advocate for individuals who have shown tremendous courage in sharing their stories."

The resolution was made possible in part due to California Assembly Bill 218, passed in 2020, which temporarily lifted the statute of limitations for childhood sexual abuse cases. In addition to financial compensation for victims, the agreement requires the Los Angeles County to implement a series of reforms, including a dedicated reporting hotline and expedited investigation procedures for future abuse allegations.

"For the survivors, this is about more than compensation. This agreement acknowledges the lasting and profound suffering of the victims while setting a crucial precedent for accountability and institutional change," added Justin Felton, attorney at Herman Law.

As the nation's leading law firm for victims of sexual abuse, Herman Law remains committed to seeking justice for victims and prioritizing their safety. The law firm is also dedicated to advocating for systemic reforms that protect at-risk populations. For more information on Herman Law, visit HermanLaw .

About Herman Law

Herman Law is a nationally recognized law firm dedicated to representing victims of sexual abuse. Our experienced and compassionate team is committed to pursuing justice, holding institutions accountable and helping survivors heal by guiding them through civil litigation with compassion and integrity.

Contact:

Karla Nafarrate

Vice President of Public Relations

InnoVision Marketing Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Herman Law