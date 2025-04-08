403
US: Our Commitment To Foreign Aid Remains
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 8 (KUNA) - The US reaffirmed Tuesday commitment to providing life-saving aid to people in need across the globe after cutting funding of some of the WFP programs.
"First of all, 85 percent of previously existing USAID programs with the World Food Program worldwide remain active and ongoing," State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a press briefing.
"So that's 85 percent, when we're talking about the effort that the country has made and continues to make."
She stressed that it is inaccurate that USAID has defunded the World Food Program.
"That is not true, or that we've broadly backed away from our commitments to providing lifesaving food aid," she said.
"We've said from the beginning that our commitment to foreign aid remains. It may look different than it has in the past, but in this case, 85 percent of those USAID programs with the World Food Program worldwide remain active."
She, however, noted that the US has terminated a limited number of World Food Program programs based on specific country or program level priorities.
"But what is the story here is that the largest group of World Food Program awards terminated were in Yemen and Afghanistan through an executive order that was issued based on concern that the funding was benefiting terrorist groups, including the Houthis and the Taliban," she argued. (end)
