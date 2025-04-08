403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwait's Cabinet on heaped praise on the diligent efforts of state bodies to combat money laundering and terror financing, saying that such measures are firmly backed by the government.
KUWAIT - Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation arrived in Germany.
PARIS - Kuwait warned that continuing to disregard the violations of the Israeli occupation forces without deterrence or accountability from the international community is pushing the region towards further escalation.
KUWAIT - Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) announced that Duqm Refinery, its joint venture with Oman's OQ Group, has successfully passed the Lender Reliability Test, enabling it to secure shareholder guarantees exceeding USD 4 billion.
KUWAIT - Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) said its site in the northern part of the country was hit by an industrial accident which claimed one life.
KUWAIT - Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs, Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila, affirmed the ministry's efforts to highlight Kuwait's role in developing its charitable work system.
DOHA - Four Kuwaiti athletes managed a number of medals at the 2025 West Asia Athletics Club Championship held in Doha till April 10.
MUSCAT - Gulf Cooperation Council Statistical Center (GCC-Stat) said that the combined market capitalization of Gulf financial markets reached approximately USD 4 trillion by the end of June 2024.
RAMALLAH - Palestinian Health Authorities said that 58 people were killed and 213 were injured in the past 24 hours by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza.
RAMALLAH - A Palestinian woman was killed by Israeli occupation forces near Salfit city, north of the West Bank, said Palestinian General Authority of Civil Affairs.
WASHINGTON - The White House stated that tariffs on China's imports would rise to 104 percent as of Wednesday if Beijing does not rescind its retaliatory decision regarding taxes put on the US products before the end of today. (end)
