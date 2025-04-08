WELL Health To Report Fourth Quarter And Year End 2024 Financial Results On April 14, 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF ) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce that the Company expects to release its Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2024, Monday, April 14, 2025 after market close. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its results on the following day, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT). The call will be hosted by Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Eva Fong, Chief Financial Officer. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Participant Details

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

Local - Toronto: 437-900-0527

Local - Vancouver: 604-259-0841

North American Toll Free: 1-888-510-2154

International: 1-437-900-0527

Webcast URL:

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL's mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. We do this by developing the best technologies, services, and support available, which ensures healthcare providers are empowered to positively impact patient outcomes. WELL's comprehensive healthcare and digital platform includes extensive front and back-office management software applications that help physicians run and secure their practices. WELL's solutions enable more than 41,000 healthcare providers between the US and Canada and power the largest owned and operated healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 200 clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostic services. In the United States WELL's solutions are focused on specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental health. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit:

