Vetcomm Launches Emotional Docuseries On Veteran Fighting For Decades For VA Disability Compensation

VetComm has released a multi-part docuseries, highlighting a former National Guardsman who's been fighting for VA disability compensation for decades.

- VetComm CEO Kate MonroeSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VetComm , an organization dedicated to helping veterans secure the VA disability benefits they're owed, is announcing the release of its highly anticipated docuseries, "Saving Mike Dolbow." This compelling series chronicles the story of former National Guardsman Mike Dolbow, whose journey through trauma, homelessness and resilience underscores the systemic challenges faced by countless veterans. The docuseries is premiering exclusively on VetComm's YouTube channel.Dolbow's story is one of survival and determination. While serving in the National Guard in the 1980s, he suffered an assault by members of his unit that left him with severe head trauma and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Despite serving honorably for two years, bureaucratic obstacles have kept him from receiving the VA disability benefits he's owed. His decades-long battle with poverty and homelessness brought him to a makeshift trailer on a friend's property, where he continues to fight for recognition and support.Moved by Dolbow's plight, VetComm CEO Kate Monroe personally visited him to deliver essential supplies and financial assistance. Monroe and her team also took steps to help him transition into free veteran housing and made plans to collaborate with him on advocacy projects aimed at supporting others in similar circumstances.The "Saving Mike Dolbow" docuseries provides an intimate look into Dolbow's life while shedding light on broader issues affecting veterans nationwide. It highlights not only his struggles but also his resourcefulness and unwavering spirit. From his innovative solutions to rebuild his life, Dolbow's story is one of hope and advocacy.The first episode of the docuseries was released on the VetComm YouTube channel on Monday, April 7. Two additional episodes will air consecutively on Monday, April 14 and Monday, April 21. Viewers are encouraged to subscribe to the channel to follow this powerful and emotional series.

