Investcorp Capital Delivers Returns To Shareholders Through The $360 Million Sale Of Its US Industrial Real Estate Portfolio
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Investcorp Capital plc (the“Company” or“Investcorp Capital”) (ADX symbol:“ICAP”), an investor in private markets and alternative investment opportunities, is pleased to announce the sale of its U.S. National I Portfolio (the“Portfolio”).
Highlights:
The Portfolio spans six investments across six states and 2.3 million square feet, for an aggregate sale price of $360 million – an approximate 40% increase over its initial purchase price of ~$262 million less than four years ago.
The Portfolio was sold to take advantage of the robust industrial capital markets and strong property operating fundamentals over its hold period.
Returns for the Portfolio from acquisition in March 2021 are estimated to be 12% Internal Rate of Return (IRR) and a 1.4x Multiple on Invested Capital (MOIC), above projections of 8.5%.
Tempe Commerce Park: ~536,000 square feet across 5 buildings
Minneapolis Industrial Portfolio: ~616,000 square feet across 16 buildings
Florida Industrial Portfolio: ~512,000 square feet across 13 buildings
California Industrial Portfolio: ~303,000 square feet in one building
New Jersey Industrial Portfolio: ~174,000 square feet across 3 buildings
Nevada Industrial Portfolio: ~165,000 square feet in one building
