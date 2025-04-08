Get Your Phones Ready, Valley View Casino & Hotel Launches New Social Gaming App

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With the growing demand for online entertainment, Valley View Casino is pushing the boundaries of innovation to deliver endless hours of excitement, rewards and big wins. The new Valley View Casino social gaming app brings fun and rewards directly to players' fingertips, even when they're not on the casino floor.

"The thrill and excitement of Valley View Casino & Hotel is something that goes beyond our casino walls," said Bruce Howard, General Manager of Valley View Casino & Hotel. "With our new app, gamers everywhere can now experience that special feeling - that something big could happen at any moment wherever they may be."

The Valley View Casino app is designed to give users the same excitement they experience at the casino, but with the convenience of playing on the go. Whether it's spinning the reels of an endless variety of slot games or competing to rise to the top of daily and weekly leaderboards, players will never run out of fun. With the Valley View Casino app, players can experience hours of entertainment with dozens of slot games, endless levels, daily bonuses and the chance to climb the leaderboard for exciting prizes.

"At Valley View Casino & Hotel, we're known for our state-of-the-art slot machines and variety of table games," said Todd Jackson, Vice President of Gaming Operations and Information Technology at Valley View Casino & Hotel. "Our new app will deliver the same excitement and fun our guests know and love, now available on the go."

First-time users will receive free coins to get started. The app is free to download and play, available on the App Store or Google Play; plus, it can also be accessed instantly on the casino's website.

Gameplay within the app is done with virtual coins, and while players can enjoy all the action, they won't be able to bet, win or cash out real money. In-app purchases are available to unlock levels and purchase additional coins.

Valley View Casino & Hotel invites everyone to download the app and experience the fun of Valley View Casino wherever they are. To get started, and for more information, visit PlayValleyViewCasino.

For more information on Valley View Casino & Hotel, visit ValleyViewCasino. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected] . Esta información y el comunicado de prensa están disponibles en español para los medios de comunicación que así lo requieran.

About Valley View Casino & Hotel

Valley View Casino & Hotel, Southern California's premier gaming destination, combines the thrill of all your favorite slots and table games with beautifully appointed hotel rooms, eight outstanding full-service and quick-serve restaurants, five bars and lounges and unparalleled guest service. The casino features over 2,000 of the newest, most exciting slot machines and thrilling table games including Blackjack, Reveal Roulette, Pai Gow Poker and more, as well as the most rewarding Players Club in San Diego, offering all new members over $200 in free instant offers. Membership is always free.

Guests can enjoy the spacious Main Casino and a large, private High Limit Slot Area along with many additional amenities and more. For gamers that prefer a non-smoking experience, the Non-Smoking Gaming areas are home to all the casino's table games, along with hundreds of exciting slot machines and a Non-Smoking Video Poker Bar that features gaming, creative cocktails, numerous wines by the glass and 16 ice-cold beers on tap.

Exceptional dining options at Valley View Casino & Hotel include the iconic Maine Lobster Buffet with over 100 homemade selections from around the world to choose from; the award-winning Black&Blue Steakhouse and Lounge featuring a spectacular 3,300-gallon saltwater aquarium for guests to admire; The Café, offering classic breakfast and lunch favorites, Asian specialties, homemade desserts and more; Patties & Pints, with delicious American fare and a local craft beer bar; Sweets, a pastry, coffee and sandwich shop; Stix, an Asian noodle bar; Snax, a 24-hour snack bar; and, Corner Market, a grab-and-go venue with various fan favorites.

With six unique bars and gaming thrills, there's always something going on at Valley View Casino & Hotel. The luxury boutique hotel features 12 Luxury Suites (1,050 sq. ft.) and 96 Deluxe Rooms (520 sq. ft.) all with breathtaking views of the Palomar Mountain Range, along with free internet, complimentary valet parking and a complimentary VIP breakfast.

Valley View Casino & Hotel has once again been named #1 Best Promotions, #1 Best Fine Dining at Black&Blue Steakhouse and Luckiest Casino in San Diego in the Southern California Gaming Guide's 2022 Reader's Choice Best Casino Awards.

Plus, the casino and hotel, known around Southern California as San Diego's Favorite®, does not charge any resort fees or taxes. Guests also enjoy complimentary valet parking or self-parking at a spacious 1,500-space covered parking structure, making it a true first-class Las Vegas experience at a great value. Valley View Casino & Hotel is an enterprise of the San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians. All guests 21 and over are invited to enjoy the casino, restaurants and hotel.

Valley View Casino & Hotel is located just 15 minutes northeast of Westfield North County Mall, just east of Escondido and south of Temecula. For more information about Valley View Casino & Hotel, please visit ValleyViewCasino or call 760.291.5500.

Valley View Casino & Hotel