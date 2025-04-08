Innovision Marketing Group And Digital Marketing Group Strengthen Strategic Alliance To Expand Marketing Capabilities Under Innovision Digital Marketing Group

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This strategic alliance marks a significant step forward for both companies, allowing them to provide brands with a fully integrated, end-to-end marketing solution. By combining their strengths, iDMG can handle the complexities of large-scale campaigns with efficiency, consistency and measurable impact across all platforms.

Digital Marketing Group is known for its performance-driven approach, leveraging advanced data analytics, targeted media buying and optimization strategies to maximize digital marketing results. With a focus on precise audience targeting, conversion optimization and detailed reporting, DMG ensures every campaign delivers value.

InnoVision Marketing Group specializes in developing custom brand strategies, compelling creative and omnichannel media placements that build brand awareness and engagement. With a proven record of delivering creative and high-performing campaigns, the agency helps brands stand out across traditional and digital platforms.

By combining forces, iDMG offers clients the best of both worlds: creative innovation backed by data-driven strategy. This seamless integration means clients receive campaigns where creativity and performance insights work together, eliminating inefficiencies and enhancing overall impact.

Stephen Hodges, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Digital Marketing Group, shared, "Some agencies specialize in data and others in creative, but it's rare to find both under one roof. The iDMG partnership offers the best first party data and effective, strategic and compelling creative that comes from the same shop, so there are no disconnects. These results have greater performance and ROI for brands."

"This partnership is a game changer for both of our organizations," said Ric Militi, CEO/Executive Creative Director of InnoVision Marketing Group. "By combining our resources and expertise, we can take on larger brands with more complex needs while continuing to deliver the creativity, innovation and strategic approach InnoVision is known for - all without compromising our promise to make every client feel like they're our only client. With an expanded team, we can scale quickly and efficiently, providing customized solutions for brands of any size."

For clients, this means better results in branding, creative and targeted marketing - all from one cohesive team. With iDMG, clients benefit from the efficiency of having all services under one roof, ensuring projects are delivered on time and within budget. This approach allows iDMG to manage costs, streamline timelines and maximize resources, ultimately driving better outcomes.

More than just a marketing partner, iDMG is committed to delivering exceptional service with clear communication, fast response times and around-the-clock support. Every client engagement is built on trust, collaboration and a deep understanding of business goals. With a focus on seamless execution and measurable results, iDMG helps brands stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.

Esta información y el comunicado de prensa están disponibles en español para los medios de comunicación que así lo requieran.

About InnoVision Marketing Group

InnoVision Marketing Group was founded with the clear goal of elevating client service while overdelivering results. As a full-service, globally recognized agency, InnoVision has evolved into a collective of specialized businesses, all under the same ideology that sets the standard for excellence. Serving clients across the country and around the world with an expanding network of sister companies, InnoVision offers a wide range of services with a client-first approach.

All work produced by the InnoVision team is crafted in-house, ensuring unmatched quality while creating a lasting impact. The agency's comprehensive services include branding, creative design, media buying, digital advertising, web development and SEO, public relations, digital content, social media and reputation management, influencer marketing, video production and talent representation. InnoVision pushes the boundaries of innovation even further by integrating proprietary digital technologies into its digital marketing offerings.

InnoVision's mission is to help clients thrive across every facet of branding and marketing. At InnoVision, a unique culture serves as the heart of its success, with the belief that when the team is happy and inspired, the work shines - a principle that guides the agency daily. To learn more about how InnoVision can elevate your brand, visit TeamInnoVision .

About Digital Marketing Group

Digital Marketing Group (DMG) delivers digital advertising that makes a lasting impact through advanced audience targeting and strategic solutions. Committed to excellence, DMG puts customers first and tackles every challenge with smart, forward-thinking solutions that exceed expectations. Teamwork and ownership are at the heart of DMG, ensuring it stays ahead of industry trends for all its services, including specialized and hyper-targeted marketing, social media marketing, and search engine optimization and marketing. With proprietary technology for Polygonal Targeting & Attribution (PTA), behavioral tracking and contextual insights, DMG ensures campaigns reach the right audience at the right time. In a complex and fast-moving digital world, DMG doesn't just keep up - it leads the way. Learn more at DigitalMarketingGroup .

