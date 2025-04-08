Interfor To Announce First Quarter Results On May 8, 2025
|WHEN:
|Friday, May 9, 2025 at 8:00 am PT
|CALL DETAILS:
| 1-888-510-2154 (toll-free in North America)
or
|Webcast URL:
|Information related to Interfor's first quarter financial results will be available at
|RECORDING PLAYBACK:
| The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion and the recording will be available until June 9, 2025.
1-888-660-6345 Passcode 07762#
ABOUT INTERFOR
Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.7 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at .
For further information:
Richard Pozzebon, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 689-6804
Svetlana Kayumova, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Government Relations
(604) 422-7329
