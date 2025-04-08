Interfor To Announce First Quarter Results On May 8, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Analyst Conference Call – 8:00 a.m. Pacific, Friday, May 9, 2025 BURNABY, British Columbia, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the“Company”) (TSX: IFP) will release its first quarter financial results on May 8, 2025. The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 am Pacific on Friday, May 9, 2025 and will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

WHEN: Friday, May 9, 2025 at 8:00 am PT CALL DETAILS: 1-888-510-2154 (toll-free in North America)

or Webcast URL: Information related to Interfor's first quarter financial results will be available at RECORDING PLAYBACK: The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion and the recording will be available until June 9, 2025.

1-888-660-6345 Passcode 07762#



ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.7 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at .

For further information:

Richard Pozzebon, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(604) 689-6804

Svetlana Kayumova, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Government Relations

(604) 422-7329

