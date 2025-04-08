Oregon UAS Accelerator Opens Applications For Summer 2025 Cohort

Applications to the Spring 2025 Cohort of the Oregon UAS Accelerator are now being Accepted

- Joseph Wyno, Executive Director of the Oregon UAS AcceleratorPENDELTON, OR, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Oregon UAS Accelerator, a premier program dedicated to advancing innovation in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), is excited to announce that applications are now open for its Summer 2025 Cohort.This 12-week, on-site, immersive program offers innovators and companies at TRL 6 or higher the opportunity to access over $165,000 in benefits, including a $40,000 non-dilutive grant (funding that doesn't require equity), expert mentorship, and unparalleled access to the renowned Pendleton UAS Test Range.Running from June 9 to September 10, 2025, the program is designed to help innovators refine their technology, validate their solutions, and prepare for market success. The cohort will culminate in the prestigious Pendleton Investor Round-Up , where participants will pitch their businesses live to over 25 investors and strategic partners.Why Apply?The Oregon UAS Accelerator offers one of the most impactful non-dilutive funding packages in Oregon, with no cost, no equity, and no fees.Participants will benefit from:a 180 Days of Flight Testing Support: Access to world-class facilities at the Pendleton UAS Test Range - valued at over $75,000.a Secure storage facilities, state-of-the-art flight test pads, and dedicated office space -valued at over $35,000.. $40,000 Non-Dilutive Grant: Funding that doesn't require equity, allowing startups to retain full ownership while covering expenses during the 12-week program.. Expert mentorship from industry leaders and technical advisors.. Hands-on regulatory assistance to streamline compliance processes.“This accelerator is more than a program-it's a launchpad for innovators ready to revolutionize the unmanned systems industry,” said Joseph Wyno, Executive Director of the Oregon UAS Accelerator. He stated,“We're looking for innovative companies with market-ready solutions that can benefit from our resources and expertise.”Who Should Apply?The Oregon UAS Accelerator is seeking startups that:. Have a validated concept or prototype at TRL 6 or higher.. Are committed to full-time in-person participation in Pendleton for the duration of the program.. Offer innovative solutions with significant market potential in the UAS industry.Key Program BenefitsParticipants will engage in a comprehensive 12-week curriculum designed to equip them with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed for success:. Business & Investor Readiness: Learn strategies to refine your business model and prepare for investor engagement.. SBIR Grant Curriculum: Gain insights into securing non-dilutive funding through Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grants.. Technical Mentorship: Work directly with industry leaders who provide guidance on product development and innovation.. Industry Interns: Access talented interns who contribute to your project's success during the program.. Pitch Development Support: Collaborate with our pitch development team throughout the accelerator to craft a compelling pitch deck that positions your startup for success at the Pendleton Investor Round-UpThe Pendleton Investor Round-Up on September 10, 2025, coincides with the world-renowned Pendleton Round-Up Rodeo, an annual celebration of Western heritage that draws over 50,000 visitors to Pendleton. Participants in the accelerator will have the unique opportunity to experience this iconic event while showcasing their innovations to investors and industry leaders.How to ApplyApplications are now open and can be submitted online at:The deadline for submissions is April 25, 2025.Don't miss this opportunity to take your innovation to new heights!For more information about the program or application process, visit oregonuas or contact us at ....About the Oregon UAS AcceleratorThe Oregon UAS Accelerator is a pioneering program dedicated to empowering startups in unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and unmanned robotic systems (URS). Funded by Business Oregon, the accelerator provides unmatched resources, mentorship, and access to cutting-edge testing facilities at the Pendleton UAS Test Range. Our mission is to position Pendleton as a global hub for UAS innovation while fostering economic growth and technological advancement.

