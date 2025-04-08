National Press Club Applauds Federal Ruling Affirming Press Access And Rejecting Retaliation Against The Associated Press

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club today praised the federal court ruling affirming that viewpoint discrimination against journalists is unconstitutional, calling it a vital step toward restoring accountability and safeguarding the public's right to know.

"This is a critical victory for press freedom and the public's right to independent reporting about the highest levels of government," said National Press Club President Mike Balsamo. "This ruling affirms that the government cannot punish a news organization for its independent editorial decisions."

In his decision, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden wrote: "If the Government opens its doors to some journalists ... it cannot then shut those doors to other journalists because of their viewpoints. The Constitution requires no less."

While the court's injunction is currently stayed until April 13, the ruling makes clear that viewpoint-based exclusion of journalists violates core constitutional protections.

"At a time when transparency is more vital than ever, today's decision is a reminder that the First Amendment remains a cornerstone of our democracy," Balsamo said. "This is not just a win for one newsroom; it's a victory for every journalist and every American who depends on a free press."

As the world's leading professional organization for journalists, the National Press Club remains steadfast in its commitment to defending press freedom wherever it is challenged.

About the National Press Club: Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has more than 2,500 members representing nearly every major journalism organization. The Club and its Press Freedom Center are leading voices for press freedom matters in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contact : Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534, [email protected]

Director of the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

