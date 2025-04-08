Atticus Publishing Proudly Present Poplar Hill By Stephen Ramey Glines - A Tale Of Resilience And Redemption

Unravels a Compelling Tale Amidst Historical Chaos

CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing is thrilled to announce the book "Poplar Hill ," a riveting new novel by the esteemed Stephen Ramey Glines . "Poplar Hill" is a poignant tale that captures the spirit of resilience and the indomitable will to survive against all odds.Set against the backdrop of a relentless ice storm in rural Canada, the novel unfolds the gripping story of Kitty Stevenson, an old woman with a rich history of surviving Nazi Germany and the economic ravages of the Great Depression. As she faces a heart attack alone in her secluded home, her neighbors embark on a valiant rescue, weaving a narrative rich in heroism and the complexities of human nature.Glines, a former political commentator, technical writer, and recipient of the Ibbetson Street Press Lifetime Achievement Award, draws from a profound reservoir of historical insights and personal encounters. "Poplar Hill is not just a location, but a mosaic of the real and imagined lives that intersect with Kitty's formidable journey," says Glines. "Each character in the book, from Barb and Vince to the fictional Mandy Betts, embodies a slice of history and humanity.""Poplar Hill" offers readers a deep dive into themes of moral ambiguity, survival, and the impact of historical events on individual lives. The novel promises to resonate with fans of E. Annie Proulx's "The Shipping News" and Farley Mowatt's works, with a narrative intensity reminiscent of Paul Harding's "Tinkers."Stephen Ramey Glines' dedication to realism and emotional depth in storytelling is evident as he shares, "While 'Poplar Hill' and Kitty Stevenson are rooted in real-life inspirations, this work is an homage to the countless untold stories of those who lived through the Holocaust. I've aimed to honor the resilience of the human spirit through my narrative choices, blending historical facts with the more compelling angles of personal stories I grew up hearing.""Poplar Hill" is now available for purchase through major book retailers. Readers are invited to delve into this compelling narrative that beautifully navigates the landscapes of history, survival, and the eternal quest for redemption.

