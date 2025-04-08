Paul Greenberg Of Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Named To 2025 Illinois Super Lawyers List For Personal Injury

Chicago, Illinois – Personal injury lawyer, Paul Greenberg, a partner at the Chicago-based law firm Briskman Briskman & Greenberg , has been selected for the 2025 Super Lawyers list in the field of personal injury law. Known for his dedication to his clients and his deep understanding of personal injury law, Greenberg has consistently demonstrated his commitment to securing justice for those affected by negligence and misconduct.

The Super Lawyers selection process is rigorous and multifaceted, underscoring the prestige associated with this honor. Each year, Super Lawyers, a division of Thomson Reuters, evaluates attorneys across more than 70 practice areas through a patented multiphase process. This process includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent research evaluations of candidates, and peer reviews. Only the top lawyers who have achieved a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement make the list, making it a credible and comprehensive listing of exceptional attorneys.

Greenberg's inclusion in this list highlights not only his individual contributions but also the standards upheld by Briskman Briskman & Greenberg. The firm has a long-standing reputation for excellence in legal advocacy, particularly in the realm of personal injury law, where they focus on securing fair outcomes for their clients.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers magazines and featured in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers, bringing well-deserved recognition to attorneys who excel in their fields. Additionally, Super Lawyers magazines feature editorial profiles of attorneys like Greenberg, who embody excellence in the practice of law.

As the legal landscape continues to evolve, recognitions such as these underscore the importance of skilled and reputable legal representation. Greenberg's achievement reflects his unwavering dedication to client advocacy and the pursuit of justice, reinforcing the impact of his work in the legal community and beyond.

The attorneys at Briskman Briskman & Greenberg have successfully represented individuals and families who have been injured or lost loved ones as the result of someone's carelessness or a workplace accident. We have achieved success in thousands of cases, recovering millions of dollars in damages for our clients in a wide variety of cases, including personal injury, car accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice, pharmacy errors, dog bite injuries, and work injuries.

