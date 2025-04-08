403
World Bank Announces USD 1.1 Bln In Funding To Jordan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 8 (KUNA) -- World Bank announced Tuesday a new funding budget of USD 1.1 billion to support Jordan in achieving its economic modernization vision.
A statement by the World Bank said, Jordan's vision is to help build socio-economic resilience in the face of continued shocks and crisis.
The Investment endeavor spans four projects aimed to positively impact people's lives by promoting reforms for inclusive growth and job creation, supporting startups and small and medium enterprises, in addition to expanding social assistance, and promoting a more sustainable energy future to fuel Jordan's economy.
"Jordan continues to demonstrate commitment to advancing critical reforms to build a more competitive, inclusive, and resilient economy," said Jean-Christophe Carret, World Bank Division Director, Middle East Department.
Adding, "These new programs reflect a comprehensive approach supporting private led-sector investment, entrepreneurship, social protection, and energy transition, that is critical to achieving sustainable growth.
He also mentioned that this is a major transitional phase for Jordan coinciding with the projects agreed upon alongside implementing strategic relation with the World Bank for the years 2024 to 2029 reflecting on a partnership bound for promising
