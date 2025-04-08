403
US Raises Tariffs On Chinese Goods To 104 Pct
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 8 (KUNA) -- The White House stated on Tuesday that tariffs on China's imports would rise to 104 percent as of Wednesday if Beijing does not rescind its retaliatory decision regarding taxes put on the US products before the end of today.
President Donald Trump would impose a huge 104-percent tariff on all Chinese imports as of Wednesday, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, adding they will be added to Chinese tax that was effective before the second term of Trump.
Trump decided to impose additional 50 percent tariffs on China to the 34 percent imposed last week, after Beijing decided to put retaliatory 34 percent taxes on the US imports Tuesday noon, she added.
"On the other hand, countries like China, who have chosen to retaliate, and try to double down on their mistreatment of American workers are making a mistake," Leavitt said. "President Trump has a spine of steel and will not break," she said.
"A strong America cannot be solely dependent on foreign countries for our food, medicines and critical minerals," she added.
Writing on Truth Social on Monday, Trump said: "If China does not withdraw its 34 percent increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50 percent, effective April 9th."
"Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated," he noted.
Trump said China strongly desires to sign a deal but it does not know how to start, adding he is waiting for its call.
He pointed out that his administration is dealing with several countries, which want to sign deals with the US on tariffs. (end)
