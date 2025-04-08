403
Kuwait Amir's Rep., Premier Arrives In Germany
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 8 (KUNA) - Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation arrived in Germany Tuesday.
His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah is visiting Germany to take in a celebration to mark the 50th anniversary of the partnership between the State of Kuwait and the German Mercedes-Benz AG group, scheduled to be held in Stuttgart city.
His Highness the Amir's Representative was received at the airport by Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the Federal Republic of Germany Reem Mohammad Al-Khaled, the Consul General of the State of Kuwait in Frankfurt Adel Ahmad Al-Ghunaiman and several staff members of Kuwait's embassy and consulate.
Upon arrival, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad commended the close historical relations between the State of Kuwait and the Federal Republic of Germany, which span decades of fruitful cooperation and mutual understanding.
He also expressed his aspiration for enhancing coordination and consultation between the two friendly countries in various fields. (end)
