White House: Court Ruling On Deporting Migrants, Victory To Trump Admin.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 8 (KUNA) -- The White House termed on Tuesday the Supreme Court's ruling on upholding migrants' deportation under the 'Alien Enemies Act' passed over 200 years ago as a massive victory to the Trump administration.
"Last night, the Supreme Court delivered a massive legal victory to the Trump administration and allowed us to continue removing foreign terrorist invaders under the Alien Enemies Act," White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a briefing.
"This was a smackdown to a rogue left wing, low level district court judge who have relentlessly tried to stop President Trump from using his core constitutional powers as head of the executive branch and as commander in chief," she added.
The highest court in the land made it clear that the president of the United States has the power to protect "our homeland and forcibly remove foreign terrorists who pose a grave threat to families and communities", she stated.
She thanked the Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law and protecting the Constitution.
"Our message to the monster Tren de Aragua and MS-13 terrorists still hiding illegally inside our country is clear. Deport yourself now or you will be locked up and sent back to your home country,' she pointed out. (end)
