France: Ceasefire In Gaza Crucial To Political Settlement In Mideast
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 8 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the urgency of immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza Strip, saying it is an essential step towards security and political settlement in the Middle East.
He urged the Israeli occupation authorities to allow the humanitarian assistance enter into Gaza
President Macron made the press remarks on Tuesday while visiting Arish Hospital, North Sinai governorate, northeast Egypt.
He also inspected warehouses of relief supplies barred by the Israeli occupation authorities from Gaza.
"Now I stand in front of French relief supplies that have been denied entry into Gaza since March. They are about to become unsafe," he deplored.
The humanitarian situation in, and the time span of the blockade on, Gaza have never been as horrific as such since October 7, 2023, President Macron stressed.
He appreciated the efforts of UN and non-government aid agencies, including the UNDP for contributing to the relief effort in the Strip.
It is a collective responsibility that requires urgent international response to provide protection to civilians and aid workers, he said.
Macron regretted the heavy losses suffered by aid workers, particularly staffers of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).
The European countries, foremost among which is France, consider the entry of relief supplies into Gaza a top priority, his said, noting that this subject was the focus of his talks with President Abul-Fatah Al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II yesterday. (end)
