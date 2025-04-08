No End In Sight: J & K Logs Over 25,000 Drug Abuse Cases In 3 Yrs

Responding to a question raised by several MLAs including Tanvir Sadiq, Basheer Ahmad Veeri, Narinder Singh, Shabir Ahmad Kullay and Javid Ahmad Mirchal, the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department Minister said 9,775 drug abusers were registered in OPD in the year 2022, followed by 8,700 in 2023 and 6,925 in 2024. Similarly, 306 drug abusers were registered in IPD in 2022, 586 in 2023, and 703 in 2024.

Itoo said the Health and Medical Education Department is aware of the gravity of the drug menace and recognises it as a highly sensitive issue requiring collective efforts for its eradication.

She said the enforcement of stringent laws to curb this menace is the prerogative of law enforcement agencies like the Police and the CID Organization, which fall under the exclusive control of the Home Department.

The minister highlighted the steps taken by the H&ME Department, which include the implementation of the comprehensive Drug De-Addiction Policy (2019), issued via Government Order No. 41-HME of 2019 dated 11.01.2019. The policy outlines detailed measures to address the problem and defines the roles of all stakeholders and government departments.

Currently, there are 20 De-Addiction Centres across all districts of the UT of J&K-11 in the Kashmir Division and 9 in Jammu Division-providing wide coverage and easier access to treatment. OPD services are available in all these centres, and IPD facilities have been established in all nine Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) of the UT. All aspects of the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR 2018–23) are being implemented in J&K, she added.

Itoo said the Social Welfare Department has adopted an aggressive approach to eradicate the drug menace and ensure the rehabilitation of victims.“Three drug de-addiction centres, recognised by the government, are currently functional in Rajouri, Kulgam, and Bandipora districts, and are being run by NGOs in government institutions/buildings,” she said.

The minister added that three ODICs (Outreach and Drop-in Centres) are functional-one each in Jammu, Srinagar, and Kupwara-and two CPLIs (Community Peer-Led Interventions) are operational in Jammu and Srinagar. She said proposals for the establishment of three more drug de-addiction centres in Udhampur, Reasi, and Ramban, to be run through District Red Cross Societies, have been submitted to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, for approval and sanction.

However, Itoo added that there is no exclusive drug addiction or rehabilitation centre established specifically for women.“Nevertheless, treatment and necessary support for rehabilitation is being provided to drug addicts, including both men and women,” she said.

