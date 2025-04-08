Cuban Project Mitigates Soil Degradation

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) GUANTANAMO, Cuba, (ACN) – A recent study by the Science and Technical Base Unit (UCTB) Suelos Guantanamo in the easternmost province of the same name, identified that salinization is the main soil degrading process in the productive pole of Paraguay, an environmental problem that deteriorates worldwide the quality and yield of crops.

The project mitigation of soil degradation in fragile ecosystems, which recently culminated after two years in 328 hectares of that territory with five farms under study, revealed that this phenomenon southeast of the provincial capital is influenced by inadequate irrigation practices, deficiencies in drainage systems and other factors.

To tackle the problem in the selected eastern territory, this initiative of the National Environment Fund, with the participation of the Mountain Development Center, the University of Guantanamo and the Territorial Delegation of Science, Technology and Environment, CITMA, implemented concrete measures to ensure greater agricultural productivity in this semi-arid area of the province.

In this sense, the research determined that it was necessary to apply organic fertilizers such as cattle manure (about 48 tons), which represents a quality nutrient due to its high content of organic matter and its good soil carbon-nitrogen ratio, according to the final report.

In addition, 93 kilograms of biofertilizers produced by UCTB Suelos Guantánamo (Rhizobium, Azotobacter and Phosphorine) were applied, which improve soil structure and retain nutrients and moisture.

At the same time, the project contributed to the training of 22 social actors and students in sustainable techniques (such as water management, soil conservation, vermiculture and biofertilizers, production of organic fertilizers), and earthworm populations, essential for natural soil fertility, were recovered and multiplied.

With the correct use of all products and tasks applied and efficient irrigation management, not only salinization and other degradation processes are combated, but yields of crops such as tomatoes, squash and corn are increased, and it is demonstrated that proper soil management is key to sustainable agriculture.

