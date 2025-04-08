Bitcoin Weekly RSI Reaches Bullish Low With Trader Predicting $70K Price Floor

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin 's Weekly RSI Reaches Bull Market Low With Trader Predicting $70K BTC Price Bottom

Bitcoin 's Relative Strength Index (RSI) on a weekly basis has dropped to levels typically associated with the beginning of a bull market, according to an analysis by a prominent trader. The RSI is a popular momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of recent price movements.

The trader noted that historically, Bitcoin 's RSI hitting such low levels has signaled the start of significant bull runs, suggesting that the cryptocurrency's price could potentially bottom out at around $70,000. This prediction aligns with other analysts who have been bullish on Bitcoin 's long-term prospects.

Despite recent market volatility, the trader remains optimistic about Bitcoin 's future performance, citing strong on-chain metrics and growing institutional interest as reasons to be positive about the cryptocurrency's outlook. Additionally, the overall market sentiment seems to be shifting towards a more bullish stance, fueling hopes of a potential price recovery in the near future.

It is important to note that while technical analysis can provide valuable insights into market trends, it is not foolproof and should be used in conjunction with other forms of analysis to make informed investment decisions. As always, it is recommended to do thorough research and consult with financial professionals before making any investment choices.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.