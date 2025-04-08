Wind Creek Chicago Southland To Open Hotel & Spa April 11, 2025

Bookings Now Live for Hotel & Spa Ahead of Highly Anticipated Resort Grand Opening

EAST HAZEL CREST, Ill., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino & Resort announced today that its full resort experience-including its luxury hotel and spa-will officially open to the public on Friday, April 11, 2025. Early access bookings for both the 255+ room and 43+ luxury suite state-of-the-art hotel, along with the onsite spa, are now available at windcreek/chicagosouthland.

Wind Creek Chicago Southland is a resort destination offering an expansive 70,000-square-foot casino with 1,400+ slot machines, 56 table games, a poker room, sportsbook (coming soon), and high-limit salons. The resort's full-service spa, Spa at Wind Creek, is located on the 16th floor overlooking the Chicago skyline-offering a range of services including facials, massages, manicures/pedicures and body wraps, eight treatment rooms, a mud room, plus a thermal suite complete with a whirlpool tub, sauna, swinging chairs, and a multisensory experiential shower experience.

Beyond the spa, the resort offers over 12,000 square feet of flexible meeting space in addition to Hidden Gems-unique and customizable private gaming/event microenvironments-and a diverse array of dining options in partnership with Fabio Viviani Hospitality. Additional amenities include the Center Bar and ample on-site parking with EV charging stations, plus a pool and fitness center.

This marks the next chapter for the fully immersive property, which first debuted its state-of-the-art casino experience to enthusiastic crowds in November 2024. Since then, Wind Creek Chicago Southland has quickly become a destination of choice for gamers and entertainment seekers across the region. To date, the property has created over 1,100 jobs.

"With the opening of our hotel and spa, Wind Creek Chicago Southland is bringing a truly all-encompassing resort experience to the Southland region-one that blends luxury with accessibility," said Roger Kuehn, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wind Creek Chicago Southland. "We're proud to see this project come to life and to continue contributing to the vibrancy and economic growth of the surrounding community."

"With every new opening, our goal is to raise the bar in hospitality and Guest experiences," said Jay Dorris, President and CEO of Wind Creek Hospitality. "Wind Creek Chicago Southland has already proven to be a powerhouse addition to our portfolio, and this next phase reinforces our commitment to providing premium destinations for our Guests and our communities."

Guests can now reserve their stay or spa appointments at windcreek/chicagosouthland.

About Wind Creek Hospitality :

Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe's gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Aruba, Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wind Creek Chicago Southland, Wind Creek Curacao, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Casinoverse, Magic City Casino in FL, as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida. Visit for more information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling, and referral services can be accessed by calling

1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).

Wind Creek Hospitality

