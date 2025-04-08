Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management And Net Flows For March 2025


2025-04-08 06:00:54
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS ) today reported preliminary assets under management of $87.6 billion as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $979 million from assets under management of $88.6 billion at February 28, 2025. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $1.1 billion and distributions of $301 million, partially offset by net inflows of $452 million.

Assets Under Management
 (unaudited)

($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market


AUM

By investment vehicle:

2/28/2025

Flows

Depreciation

Distributions

3/31/2025

Institutional Accounts:




Advisory

$19,868

$44

($209)

-

$19,703

Japan Subadvisory

8,820

(13)

(218)

(55)

8,534

Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,492

215

(58)

-

5,649

Total Institutional Accounts

34,180

246

(485)

(55)

33,886

Open-end Funds

42,886

205

(598)

(195)

42,298

Closed-end Funds

11,492

1

(47)

(51)

11,395

Total AUM

$88,558

$452

($1,130)

($301)

$87,579

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN08042025003732001241ID1109405843

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search