Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management And Net Flows For March 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS ) today reported preliminary assets under management of $87.6 billion as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $979 million from assets under management of $88.6 billion at February 28, 2025. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $1.1 billion and distributions of $301 million, partially offset by net inflows of $452 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited) ($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 2/28/2025 Flows Depreciation Distributions 3/31/2025 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $19,868 $44 ($209) - $19,703 Japan Subadvisory 8,820 (13) (218) (55) 8,534 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,492 215 (58) - 5,649 Total Institutional Accounts 34,180 246 (485) (55) 33,886 Open-end Funds 42,886 205 (598) (195) 42,298 Closed-end Funds 11,492 1 (47) (51) 11,395 Total AUM $88,558 $452 ($1,130) ($301) $87,579

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

