The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Fred Pakshir As A 2025 Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Fred Pakshir is a prominent figure in the automotive sector, currently serving as the president of Encore Automotive Inc. in Irvine, California, since 2020. With a wealth of experience spanning three decades, he is responsible for steering the organization's vision and strategic direction while ensuring the highest quality standards for its auto parts products. Under his leadership, Encore Automotive has introduced innovative solutions that significantly benefit consumers, establishing itself as a trusted name in the industry.

Mr. Pakshir holds a bachelor's degree in engineering and a master's degree in engineering, complemented by an Executive Master of Business Administration. He has also completed executive management coursework at Harvard University, equipping him with a robust foundation in both technical and business disciplines.

His professional affiliations include memberships in the Chemical Engineering Association, the Assurance for the Quality Management Association, and the Auto Care Association. Throughout his career, he has held key positions, including Senior Vice President at Encore Automotive from 2018 to 2019 and various roles at Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas Inc. from 2005 to 2018. Additionally, he served as the Director of Operations and Business Development at Hunter Douglas from 1997 to 2004.

Recognized for his contributions to the industry, Mr. Pakshir has been awarded the AutoZone Extra Miler Award, highlighting his commitment to excellence and customer service.

Looking to the future, Mr. Pakshir envisions stabilizing Encore Automotive Inc. before transitioning leadership responsibilities to a capable partner or successor. After retirement, he plans to share his experiences and insights by writing a memoir, further contributing to the automotive community and inspiring future leaders.

