The Loren Group Doubles Down On Investment In Bermuda With Acquisition Of Historic Elbow Beach Hotel
The Elbow Beach Resort, which has remained closed since early 2020, has been a beloved fixture in Bermuda for over a century. The Loren Group plans to undertake a comprehensive redevelopment of the property. Detailed plans will be shared in the coming months and will deliver a world class mix of luxury real estate, an expansion of the Loren Hotel, restaurants, member and wellness facilities, reflecting the brand's "uncompromising by nature" ethos. In addition to providing new opportunities for ownership in Bermuda, this new project will create significant employment opportunities to support the local economy. The Loren Elbow Beach will participate in the brand's Roots Initiative , a program designed to capture carbon through biodiverse reafforestation.
This acquisition builds on The Loren Group's continued success and growth, with a portfolio that includes the award-winning Loren at Pink Beach in Bermuda, The Loren at Lady Bird Lake in Austin, and the upcoming Loren at Turtle Cove in Turks & Caicos, set to open in 2026. For more information, please visit The Loren Hotels website.
About The Loren Hotel Group: The Loren Hotel Group is a remarkable collection of luxury hotels, residences and restaurants built around an uncompromising commitment to beauty, culture, community and conservation. With properties in Bermuda, Austin, and an upcoming development in Turks & Caicos.
For media questions, please contact [email protected] .
SOURCE The Loren Hotel Group
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment