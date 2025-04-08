The Loren Group Doubles Down On Investment In Bermuda With Acquisition Of Historic Elbow Beach Hotel

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are honored to take ownership of the historic Elbow Beach Resort, a property that holds a special place in Bermuda's rich cultural and hospitality heritage. Our vision is to rejuvenate this esteemed property, blending its storied past with The Loren's signature style to create an unparalleled destination for both locals and visitors," says Stephen King, CEO & Founder of The Loren Group. "This deal is a testament to our dedication to Bermuda and the opportunity we see for continued growth as a luxury hospitality brand. We would like to thank all those involved in the transaction including Butterfield Bank, EY, Rego Sotheby's International Realty, and the Government of Bermuda and look to many more years of doing business in Bermuda."

The Elbow Beach Resort, which has remained closed since early 2020, has been a beloved fixture in Bermuda for over a century. The Loren Group plans to undertake a comprehensive redevelopment of the property. Detailed plans will be shared in the coming months and will deliver a world class mix of luxury real estate, an expansion of the Loren Hotel, restaurants, member and wellness facilities, reflecting the brand's "uncompromising by nature" ethos. In addition to providing new opportunities for ownership in Bermuda, this new project will create significant employment opportunities to support the local economy. The Loren Elbow Beach will participate in the brand's Roots Initiative , a program designed to capture carbon through biodiverse reafforestation.

This acquisition builds on The Loren Group's continued success and growth, with a portfolio that includes the award-winning Loren at Pink Beach in Bermuda, The Loren at Lady Bird Lake in Austin, and the upcoming Loren at Turtle Cove in Turks & Caicos, set to open in 2026. For more information, please visit The Loren Hotels website.

About The Loren Hotel Group: The Loren Hotel Group is a remarkable collection of luxury hotels, residences and restaurants built around an uncompromising commitment to beauty, culture, community and conservation. With properties in Bermuda, Austin, and an upcoming development in Turks & Caicos.

