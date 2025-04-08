Unifirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; New $100 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Mass., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) today declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.350 per share (35.0 cents) on the Company's Common Stock and $0.280 per share (28.0 cents) on the Company's Class B Common Stock. Both dividends are payable on June 27, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 6, 2025.

UniFirst also announced today that its Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program allowing the Company to repurchase up to $100.0 million of its outstanding common shares, inclusive of the amount which remained available under the existing share repurchase program approved in October 2023. Repurchases made from time to time under the new program, if any, will be made in either the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchase will depend on a variety of factors, including economic and market conditions, the Company stock price, corporate liquidity requirements and priorities, applicable legal requirements and other factors.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 888-296-2740 or visit UniFirst.com.

UniFirst Corporation

978-658-8888

Contact: Shane O'Connor

EVP and Chief Financial Officer