Breaking News: Amazon Cancels National Arab American Heritage Month 2025 Commemoration

National Arab American Heritage Month 2025 Logo

Decision Reflects a Broader, Systematic Effort to Suppress Arab American Voices and Visibility

- Warren David, President, Arab AmericaWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- We deeply regret to announce the cancellation of the National Arab American Heritage Month Commemoration 2025, scheduled for April 9, 2025, at Amazon HQ Theater. This decision was made unilaterally by Amazon Headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.The specific reason for this last-minute cancellation remains unclear. Arab Americans have faced systematic efforts to suppress Arab American voices and visibility.Since mid-February, the Arab America Foundation has been working in partnership with Amazon to coordinate this important event, which is expected to welcome nearly 300 attendees from across the country.The abrupt nature of the cancellation, just days before the event, came as a profound shock to our organization and community.Despite their full awareness of the event's purpose and scope, we received no indication of concern or conflict until we were informed of the cancellation on April 7-48 hours before the event.“We are disappointed to share that Amazon has canceled our national event recognizing Arab American contributions during National Arab American Heritage Month,” said Warren David, President of Arab America and Co-Founder of the Arab America Foundation.“For decades, Arab Americans have faced harmful stereotypes in the media and from public officials, contributing to a distorted image of our community. It is deeply ironic-and disheartening-that an event to uplift our voices and counter that narrative would be canceled during a month to celebrate who we are. We now find ourselves having to rearrange our plans urgently because we were rejected for upholding the very principles we stand for: inclusion, equity, and the right to be seen and heard as Arab Americans.”In response, and as soon as possible, we have secured an alternate venue to ensure this meaningful commemoration continues.The event will take place on the same day at 6:00 pm:Wednesday, April 9, 20256:00 pmBanquet HallSaints Peter and Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church10620 River Rd, Potomac, MD 20854We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this sudden change may cause. We understand the disappointment and frustration this news may bring to our valued registrants, members of the Arab diplomatic corps, Arab American community leaders, speakers, performers, and sponsors.The Arab America Foundation (AAF) ( ) is a nonprofit (501c3) educational and cultural organization dedicated to promoting Arab heritage, empowering and educating others about Arab identity, connecting Arab Americans, and building coalitions with diverse communities across the U.S.We appreciate your understanding and continued support.To Register for the Event, Click Here

