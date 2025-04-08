NIO Inc. Files Its 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) (“NIO” or the“Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today filed its 2024 annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, NIO Inc., Building 19, No. 1355, Caobao Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

