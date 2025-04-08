Calcium LLC To Exhibit At The RISE Summit On Social Determinants Of Health (Sdoh)

Calcium LLC - Digital Health Platform

The Calcium Digital Health Platform Showcases Its Population Health and SDoH Solution April 7–9, 2025, in Louisville

- Brad EvanovichCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Calcium LLC, a leading digital health technology company focused on empowering individuals and providers through data-driven care, is proud to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the upcoming RISE Summit on Social Determinants of Health (SDoH), taking place April 7–9, 2025, at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville, KY.Attendees are invited to stop by booth #34 to discover how the Calcium Digital Health Platform is equipping healthcare organizations with powerful tools to address SDoH challenges and improve health equity.The RISE Summit on SDoH brings together thought leaders, innovators, and changemakers from across the healthcare ecosystem to explore actionable, tactical, and scalable solutions to address the social drivers and determinants of health. Designed to generate real impact, the event offers a collaborative space for professionals seeking to improve outcomes for vulnerable populations and reduce health disparities. Learn more about the event at .At booth #34, Calcium will showcase its AI-powered digital health platform, including:- Calcium Core – a provider dashboard that delivers real-time access to electronic health records, patient-generated data, alerts, analytics, and care coordination tools.- Calcium Super App – a mobile app for patients to track vitals, medications, health metrics, and follow personalized digital care pathways.- Calcium AI Studio – a platform that allows healthcare providers to create and assign tailored digital pathways for chronic condition management, behavioral health, wellness, and post-discharge care.Designed with health equity in mind, the Calcium platform integrates data from EHRs, medical devices, and popular health and wellness apps to give providers a full picture of their patients' lives and care needs. These insights allow for earlier interventions, better resource allocation, and personalized engagement - especially for patients affected by adverse social determinants.“Addressing social determinants of health requires more than good intentions-it requires smart, scalable tools that meet patients where they are,” said Brad Evanovich, partner of sales for Calcium LLC.“We're excited to demonstrate how our platform helps providers go beyond clinical data to deliver truly personalized, whole-person care.”Whether supporting chronic disease management, behavioral health, or care transitions, Calcium's digital pathways and real-time analytics enable care teams to proactively support patients at every stage of their health journey-while empowering individuals to take control of their health through data ownership and intuitive digital tools.Visit Calcium at Booth #34 at the RISE Summit on SDoH to explore how your organization can scale its impact and improve outcomes for vulnerable populations through technology-enabled care.About CalciumCalcium LLC is a cutting-edge digital health company committed to transforming how people manage their health. Through its AI-driven Super App, Core Dashboard, and AI Studio, Calcium provides users and healthcare professionals with intelligent, data-driven solutions that promote better health outcomes, enhance engagement, and streamline care management.Calcium's overarching mission is to empower healthier lives with intuitive digital tools that give individuals, their clinicians and health advocates access to meaningful health data and personalized guidance on healthier behaviors. At Calcium, we believe that we must change the entire paradigm and give individuals ownership over their healthcare data , as well as the leading-edge tools to leverage that ownership for improved outcomes and smarter health decisions. Visit us at

