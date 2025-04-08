CALIFORNIA LAWYERS ASSOCIATION ISSUES STATEMENT DEFENDING THE RULE OF LAW

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- California Lawyers Association (CLA) announced today it has issued the following statement defending the rule of law.

Established in 2018, CLA is a nonprofit, voluntary bar association serving thousands of licensed attorneys throughout California. We are the premier statewide voice for the legal community, advocating on behalf of our members on important issues that affect the legal profession.

CLA's mission is "promoting excellence, diversity, and inclusion in the legal profession and fairness in the administration of justice and the rule of law." Promoting the rule of law is a critical component of this mission; without the rule of law, including respect for the role and independence of the state and federal courts, our legal system cannot function and fairness in the administration of justice cannot be achieved. One of CLA's key priorities is to help increase the civic awareness, knowledge, and engagement of Californians. For example, CLA's Civics Engagement and Outreach Committee works to raise awareness about the importance of civic knowledge and participation.

The rule of law and fairness in the administration of justice cannot be achieved if law firms and attorneys are pressured into abandoning their willingness to represent certain clients who need their representation. Litigation is the crucible through which the rights of the People under the United States and California Constitutions are guaranteed and through which the balance inherent in our constitutional design is enforced, recognizing separation of powers and the roles of the three branches of government. Being the statewide voice of our profession, CLA endorses efforts by its members to address tactics that would suppress the essential role attorneys play in preserving our nation's constitutional design.

Keeping in mind that the rule of law and fairness in the administration of justice are critical to its members and the people we serve as officers of the court, CLA also endorses the recent statement of Chief Justice Roberts:

"For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision. The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose."

―John G. Roberts, Jr., Chief Justice of the United States

As the statewide voice of our profession, with members who interact on a daily basis with the federal and state courts, CLA expects and urges that disagreements about judicial decisions be addressed through the normal appellate review process.

As California attorneys, we must stand together in support of the rule of law, which is the cornerstone of our democracy. Any erosion of this principle threatens the foundation of justice, equality, and freedom that we hold dear. We call upon all California attorneys to stand with us and uphold these fundamental values, ensuring that the law remains a safeguard for all.

SOURCE California Lawyers Association

