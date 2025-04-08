Waters Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

MILFORD, Mass., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT ) will hold its Q1 2025 financial results conference call on Tuesday, May 6th, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Waters Investor Relations website at . A replay of the webcast will also be available until at least June 3rd, 2025, at midnight Eastern Time.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT ) is a global leader in analytical instruments, separations technologies, and software, serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for over 65 years. Our Company helps ensure the efficacy of medicines, the safety of food and the purity of water, and the quality and sustainability of products used every day. In over 100 countries, our 7,600 passionate employees collaborate with customers in laboratories, manufacturing sites, and hospitals to accelerate the benefits of pioneering science.

