Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names Puga Sankara With Smart Gladiator Loadproof As Recipient Of 2025 Pros To Know Award

ATLANTA, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named Puga Sankara, Founder CEO of Smart Gladiator LoadProof as one of the winners of this year's Pros to Know award, which recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. This recognition is for the Leaders in Excellence category.

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're true pioneers of change. This year's list of winners really pushed the boundaries in all facets; creating, implementing, transforming, innovating, reinventing, and collaborating. They executed on all fronts, over-delivering and over-performing. They are true professionals to know in the supply chain space," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to to learn more.

About SMART GLADIATOR LOADPROOF

SG LoadProof is a patent pending Centralized Enterprise Photo/Video Doc System on Cloud for Supply Chain. SG LP is built on the fact that photos & videos are vital docs as important as POs/SOs/Legal Contracts/Fulfillment Orders that reside in ERP/WMS/TMS systems, that serve as compelling, conclusive, unequivocal proof of crucial, critical, vital operations performed in Supply Chain within/across orgs when fulfilling customer orders as well as meeting contractual obligations between orgs as merchandise is transferred across different parties that partake in Supply Chain functions & operations. These photos/videos data should not be stored in someone's Smartphone or Email Inbox or in their personal/work Computer, but should be stored in a Centralized Enterprise system, where such data can be pushed into super-fast, stored securely, accessible to all stake holders (CFO/Sales Reps/Customer Support/AR/AP), as well as facilitates super-fast retrieval/sharing.

