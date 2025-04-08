United Better Homes Goes To Home Show In 2025 At RI Convention Center

UBH visits the RI Home Show 2025

Catch United Better Homes at Home Show 2025 at the RI Convention Center-exploring innovation, inspiration, and all things home improvement.

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- United Better Homes, a leading home improvement company known for its high-quality window replacement services, is excited to announce its upcoming participation in the RI Home Show 2025 , taking place from April 10 to April 13 at the Rhode Island Convention Center in downtown Providence. As a trusted name in the industry, United Better Homes is proud to join the ranks of top-tier home solution providers gathering under one roof to present the latest in residential renovation and innovation.The RI Home Show is one of the most anticipated events for homeowners, builders, and contractors alike, offering a wide array of ideas and resources for those looking to enhance or transform their living spaces. As part of the 2025 lineup, United Better Homes will be stationed at booth #635, showcasing their newest offerings in window replacement technologies, energy-efficient designs, and stylish installations aimed at improving both aesthetics and utility.Visitors can connect with the United Better Homes team at the following times throughout the event: Thursday and Friday from noon to 9:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.. These extended hours ensure that both weekday and weekend attendees have ample opportunity to speak with the company's knowledgeable staff, ask questions, view product samples, and schedule in-home consultations.“We're thrilled to be part of the RI Home Show 2025,” said a spokesperson for United Better Homes.“This event is more than just an exhibition-it's a chance to have meaningful conversations with homeowners who are eager to invest in the comfort and value of their homes. Our team is passionate about helping customers understand their options when it comes to window replacements and what truly makes a difference in terms of quality, performance, and design.”With over a decade of experience serving Rhode Island and neighboring areas, United Better Homes has built a reputation for reliability, craftsmanship, and forward-thinking solutions. Specializing in window replacement, doors, siding, and roofing, the company stands out for its commitment to energy efficiency and customer satisfaction. At the RI Home Show 2025, attendees will have access to exclusive event-only offers and insights into how the right windows can significantly reduce energy costs while enhancing the visual appeal of a property.The timing of the show couldn't be better. As spring arrives, many homeowners begin thinking about seasonal upgrades, and windows are one of the most impactful home improvements one can make. Old or inefficient windows can contribute to heat loss in winter, air leakage in summer, and higher utility bills year-round. United Better Homes' team will be demonstrating how modern, energy-efficient windows offer a smart investment with a strong return, both in comfort and resale value.“Window replacement isn't just about new glass-it's about making your home safer, more beautiful, and more efficient,” another representative added.“We love sharing the real-world benefits our clients experience after upgrading their windows. It's not uncommon for families to tell us they're saving hundreds of dollars a year on energy costs and noticing a dramatic improvement in overall comfort.”As part of the company's display at the RI Home Show 2025, United Better Homes will present several window styles, materials, and customization options. Whether a homeowner is interested in a sleek, modern look with large picture windows or wants to preserve the charm of a historic home with classic double-hung windows, United Better Homes can provide expert guidance and recommendations. Their showroom display will allow guests to see and feel the difference between standard and premium-grade products.The RI Home Show is also a unique opportunity for attendees to benefit from the company's no-obligation consultations and special promotions. United Better Homes has announced that visitors who book appointments during the event will be eligible for exclusive discounts and priority scheduling for the upcoming home improvement season. With installation timelines tightening as spring turns into summer, early booking is highly recommended.In addition to windows, United Better Homes will be available to discuss their full line of services, which includes doors, siding, and roofing-ensuring comprehensive support for homeowners ready to undertake larger renovation projects. However, the spotlight at the RI Home Show 2025 will remain on their industry-leading window installation practices, as well as the high-performance materials they use to ensure each project exceeds expectations.United Better Homes is a locally owned and operated business with deep roots in the Rhode Island community. Their participation in the RI Home Show 2025 reflects their ongoing investment in local relationships and their passion for home improvement as a long-term partnership, not just a one-time service. Their clients consistently cite the company's transparency, responsiveness, and quality of work as reasons for choosing United Better Homes again and again.Those attending the RI Home Show should make it a point to visit booth #635 to experience firsthand what makes United Better Homes different. With live demonstrations, product showcases, expert consultations, and friendly staff on hand, it's a one-stop destination for anyone interested in revitalizing their home with top-tier windows and professional installation.Homeowners who can't attend the event can still take advantage of United Better Homes' full suite of services and learn more by reaching out through their website or by phone. Whether it's replacing a single window or upgrading every opening in the home, the team is ready to help from the first consultation to the final inspection.For more information or to schedule a consultation for home window replacements in Rhode Island, call (401) 274-0111 or visit .About United Better HomesUnited Better Homes is a trusted window installation company in Rhode Island, providing expert solutions in window replacement, doors, siding, and roofing. With a focus on energy efficiency, aesthetics, and long-term durability, the company serves homeowners with personalized service and top-quality materials. United Better Homes stands behind its work with industry-leading warranties and a customer-first approach that has made it a top choice for residential renovation projects throughout Rhode Island and southern New England.

