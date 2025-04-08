Bank Of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends Payable In May And June 2025
|
Series of Preferred Stock
|
|
Dividend per Share
|
|
Record Date
|
|
Payment Date
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E
|
|
$0.30499
|
|
April 30
|
|
May 15
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F
|
|
$1,267.78300
|
|
May 30
|
|
June 16
|
Adjustable Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G
|
|
$1,267.78300
|
|
May 30
|
|
June 16
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1
|
|
$0.33280
|
|
May 15
|
|
May 28
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2
|
|
$0.32292
|
|
May 15
|
|
May 28
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4
|
|
$0.32911
|
|
May 15
|
|
May 28
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5
|
|
$0.31469
|
|
May 1
|
|
May 21
|
6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG
|
|
$0.3750000
|
|
May 1
|
|
May 16
|
5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK
|
|
$0.3359375
|
|
June 1
|
|
June 25
|
5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL
|
|
$0.3125000
|
|
June 1
|
|
June 17
|
4.250% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series QQ
|
|
$0.2656250
|
|
May 1
|
|
May 19
|
4.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series SS
|
|
$0.2968750
|
|
May 1
|
|
May 19
|
|
1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares.
|
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 58 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC ).
Investors May Contact:
Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
[email protected]
Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
[email protected]
Reporters May Contact:
Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.743.3356
[email protected]
