ONE Gas First Quarter 2025 Conference Call And Webcast Scheduled
Event:
ONE Gas first quarter 2025 earnings conference call and webcast
Date and Time:
May 6, 2025
11 a.m. Eastern, 10 a.m. Central
Phone Number:
Dial 833-470-1428, pass code 583185
Webcast Access:
and select Events and Presentations
If you are unable to participate in the conference call or the webcast, the replay will be available on the ONE Gas website, , for 30 days. A recording will be available by phone for seven days. The playback call may be accessed at 866-813-9403, pass code 983295.
ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS ) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.
Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.
For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit and follow its social channels: @ONEGas , Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube .
Analyst Contact:
Erin Dailey
918-947-7411
Media Contact:
Leah Harper
918-947-7123
