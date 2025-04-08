Satellogic Awarded $30 Million Contract For Its AI-First Constellation Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leveraging AI-powered on-orbit analytics to deliver frequent and near real-time global defense monitoring to enterprise and national security customers

NEW YORK, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a leader in high-resolution Earth observation data, has been awarded a multi-year contract valued at $30 million to provide near-daily and ultra-low latency analytics from its groundbreaking, AI-first constellation to a strategic defense and security customer. This innovative approach generates analytics directly onboard each satellite, enabling insights to be downlinked within minutes, significantly enhancing operational responsiveness and decision-making capabilities.

Under the terms of the agreement, Satellogic will deliver multiband optical imagery captured by the satellite constellation. The constellation is uniquely designed to run AI algorithms in real time, enabling advanced defense and security surveillance applications including rapid change monitoring, detection of defense targets (e.g. aircraft and other vehicles), pattern of life assessment and monitoring of other sensitive defense sites.

"This award demonstrates Satellogic's capabilities in providing rapid innovation that develops new space capabilities tailored to the evolving and demanding mission requirements of allied security customers," said Emiliano Kargieman, Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to support our international defense customers with data-driven insights designed to enhance strategic decision-making and operational efficiency."

The constellation's combination of global, frequent revisit rates, high-quality multispectral imagery and rapid on-orbit processing of analytics, enable defense and intelligence analysts to quickly detect changes in infrastructure, military asset positioning, and activity patterns as they happen at critical locations worldwide. The solution is configured to deliver global coverage on a very rapid cadence to meet demanding AI-enabled defense analytics missions.

Satellogic remains dedicated to providing innovative satellite solutions and advanced analytics tailored to the evolving requirements of the global defense and security sector.

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is creating and continuously enhancing the first scalable, fully automated EO platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, providing accessible and affordable solutions for customers.

Satellogic's mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform of high-resolution images to help solve the world's most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at the lowest cost in the industry.

With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point.

