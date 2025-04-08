Laureate Education Announces Date Of First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
Interested parties are invited to listen to the earnings conference call by registering here to receive dial in information.
The webcast of the conference call, including replays, and a copy of the earnings release and the related slides will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .
About Laureate Education, Inc.
Laureate Education, Inc. operates five higher education institutions across Mexico and Peru, enrolling more than 470,000 students in high-quality undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs through campus-based and online learning. Our universities have a deep commitment to academic quality and innovation, strive for market-leading employability outcomes, and work to make higher education more accessible. At Laureate, we know that when our students succeed, countries prosper, and societies benefit.
Investor Relations Contact:
Media Contacts:
Laureate Education, Inc.
Adam Smith
U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724
