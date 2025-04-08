Mental Health Champions Needed At The 22Nd Annual Community Namiwalks Southwest Ohio

Join us Saturday May 10 for NAMIWalks Southwest Ohio

This free annual event will be held at Sawyer Point Park on May 10 beginning at 9am, raising funds and awareness for mental health programs and services.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Locals are lacing up and doubling down to advance the cause of“Mental Health for All” at this year's highly anticipated NAMIWalks. With every news day, Americans are becoming more aware of the crisis facing the 1 in 5 of us who experience mental illness and the importance of taking an active part in the solution. NAMIWalks is a powerful step in the right direction.Accessible, affordable mental health care is critical to the community's health, and the time for it is now. Participants in NAMIWalks power NAMI's free educational programs, power its advocacy efforts, and strengthen outreach to the community.WHAT: NAMIWalks Southwest OhioWHERE: Sawyer Point Park, 705 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202WHEN: Saturday, May 10, 2025WHO: Thousands of residents & mental health advocates across Southwest Ohio“Looking at the mental health landscape in 2025 realistically, it's impossible to care too much about affordable and accessible care,” said Katie Harper, Executive Director of NAMI Southwest Ohio.“Its impact is deeply felt in every corner of Greater Cincinnati, from home and family to the workplace and public spaces. The success we have in bringing help and hope to an individual is felt absolutely everywhere. Really, a new smile on one face can promise increased safety and wellness to our whole community.”To join NAMIWalks, people are encouraged to visit namiwalks/swoh . There is no registration fee, but fundraising is encouraged (and essential!). Participants raising at least $100 receive an event T-shirt. 100% of funds raised stay local, powering NAMI Southwest Ohio's free, award-winning mental health programs, guidance, educational resources and services.NAMI Southwest Ohio, located in Cincinnati, is part of the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMIWalks is the largest, most vibrant mental health event series in the country with walks taking place in more than 160 locations. For local information, visit namiwalks/swoh.

Katherine Harper

NAMI Southwest Ohio

+1 513-351-3500

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

NAMIWalks 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.