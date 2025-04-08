Thomas Poon, Ph.D. Named As 17Th President Of Loyola Marymount University

MENAFN - PR Newswire) President-elect Poon will succeed LMU President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D., who concludes his transformative tenure this May. With a bold, inclusive vision and an unwavering commitment to LMU's Catholic mission in the Jesuit and Marymount traditions, Poon is ideally positioned to lead LMU forward-extending the university's reach, accelerating philanthropic momentum, and championing student and faculty innovation.

"President-elect Thomas Poon puts students, faculty, and staff at the center of his decisions. With reverence for LMU's values and the courage to meet the demands of a changing world, he will guide our university to new heights in academic distinction, visibility, and global engagement," said Paul Viviano, LMU Trustee Board chair. "After a robust search, this decision confirmed what many already knew: Tom is a mission-driven leader of character, clarity, and consequence."

President-elect Poon's appointment follows a comprehensive national search led by the LMU Presidential Search Committe , with robust engagement from trustees, regents, students, faculty, staff, and alumni.

"President-elect Poon is a perfect selection to lead LMU into its future with boldness and clarity. His vision is expansive, his leadership grounded in mission, and his commitment to inclusive excellence unwavering," said Timothy Law Snyder, LMU's 16th president. "Under his guidance, LMU will set new standards for how a values-based, innovative, and globally engaged Catholic university can thrive."

At LMU, President-elect Poon has led 21 new programs in high-impact areas such as business analytics, education leadership, and computer science, while increasing research and creative work support by more than 80%. His efforts secured LMU's first national research classification and reinforced LMU's standing as a premier Catholic research university. He has also reinforced LMU's teacher-scholar model by investing in faculty development and inclusive excellence. He also helped launch LMU's Playa Vista Campus and signature programs like the Global Conversations speaker series.

A hallmark of Poon's leadership is his focus on students. He has championed well-being initiatives, expanded identity and spirituality resources, and launched the Summer Internship Fund, enabling hundreds of students to pursue career-building opportunities. He has also elevated LMU's global engagement - expanding study abroad participation by more than 60% and building international partnerships that enhance student success. Poon has represented LMU on national and international stages, including the American Council on Education and The Beijing Center.

"I welcome Dr. Thomas Poon as the next president of Loyola Marymount University. Dr. Poon is a distinguished scholar and academic leader, and I look forward to working with him," said Most Reverend José H. Gomez, archbishop of Los Angeles. "It is a noble calling to lead a Catholic university. I pray that God will grant Dr. Poon humility, wisdom, and the courage to serve from the heart of the Church, guiding students to seek all that is beautiful, good, and true, and inspiring them to build a society that promotes the sanctity and dignity of the human person created in God's image."

A tenured professor of chemistry, President-elect Poon is a nationally recognized educator, researcher, and author. His work in science education - supported by multiple NSF grants - has improved hybrid learning, increased STEM representation, and produced widely used pedagogical tools. Prior to LMU, President-elect Poon served in academic and executive roles at Pitzer College, including interim president. He earned his Ph.D. in chemistry from UCLA and his bachelor's degree from Fairfield University.

About Loyola Marymount University

Loyola Marymount University is one of the nation's top-ranked Catholic universities, recognized by U.S. News & World Report among the top 50 private and top five Jesuit institutions in the country, and among California's top six private schools. Founded in 1911 and rooted in the Catholic, Jesuit, and Marymount traditions, LMU enrolls 7,100 undergraduates and 3,000 graduate and law students across seven colleges and schools. The university offers 56 undergraduate majors, 57 minors, 43 master's degree programs, three doctorate programs, and 12 credential/authorization programs. With top-ranked programs in law, film and television, entrepreneurship, business, and the arts, LMU is embedded in the creative, cultural, and economic life of Los Angeles. The university generates $1.4 billion in annual economic impact. A proud member of the West Coast Conference, LMU fields 14 NCAA Division I teams and competes with purpose, pride, and integrity.

