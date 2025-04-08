Melissa Lenon Speaks About Divorce With Respect Week® On NBC Bay Area

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

Divorce With Respect Week® is a nationwide initiative that is intended to spread awareness to people or couples about the Collaborative Divorce process.

CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mental health professional Melissa Lenon was recently featured in a KNTV news segment on“Today in the Bay” discussing Collaborative Divorce and Divorce With Respect Week. Divorce With Respect Weekis a nationwide initiative that is intended to spread awareness to people or couples about the no-court Collaborative Divorce process.“Collaborative Divorce is about how do we not just survive the divorce, how do we preserve the coparenting relationship and maybe even change some of the dynamics and improve communication,” said Lenon on NBC Bay Area.The segment included a couple, Laura Mesa and Leah Ramsey, who used the Collaborative Divorce process. They said that they wanted a no-court process because they wanted to go through the divorce with the best interest of their son always at the forefront of the divorce.“That agreement from the beginning about not going to court just changed the tone because the goal was to do that together in the healthiest way possible for everyone involved,” said Mesa.To watch Lenon's interview, visit .This year, Collaborative Divorce professionals across the country joined together for the fourth annual Divorce With Respect Week, a national initiative started by Collaborative Practice California to raise awareness of Collaborative Divorce.Collaborative Practice California is a non-profit association of legal, financial, and mental health professionals who specialize in helping divorcing couples to find a better way to untie the knot.

