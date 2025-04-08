Rechat Announces Strategic Partnership With Who's Who In Luxury Real Estate

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Collaboration brings cutting-edge marketing automation to elite luxury real estate professionals

- Shayan Hamidi, CEO of RechatDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rechat , a leading operating platform for real estate marketing and transactions, has announced a strategic partnership with Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate (LRE), an exclusive global network of the world's top luxury real estate professionals. Through this partnership, Rechat will provide LREmembers with access to its innovative suite of marketing automation tools, streamlining their ability to create stunning, high-impact campaigns and enhance their digital presence.“Luxury real estate agents need sophisticated yet intuitive tools to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market,” said Shayan Hamidi, CEO of Rechat.“With Rechat's automation and AI-driven marketing solutions, LREmembers can focus more on building relationships and closing deals, while we handle the heavy lifting of marketing execution.”Rechat will offer LREmembers access to advanced marketing tools, including automated listing pages, eBlasts, and customizable social media templates. These features enable luxury real estate professionals to effortlessly design and distribute a variety of high-quality marketing materials, such as property websites, email announcements, and social media content-all within a single, user-friendly platform.“Providing our members with access to the best resources in the industry is always our priority. Rechat's intuitive platform empowers agents to enhance their marketing strategy effortlessly, ensuring their listings receive the visibility and engagement they deserve,” added Meghan Barry, Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate President.Rechat is participating as an event sponsor and featured speaker at LRE's 21st Annual Spring Retreat, taking place April 6-9, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The event will bring together top luxury real estate professionals from around the world for networking, industry insights, and exclusive market discussions. More information about the event can be found at LuxuryRealEstate/NewOrleansTo learn more about Rechat, visit:About RechatRechat is real estate's only AI-powered operating platform. Built to solve a universally persistent problem faced by brokerages and their agents – the need to toggle between disparate platforms to manage the various aspects of their business – Rechat includes a fully integrated marketing center, people center, and deals center. As a result, real estate professionals are able to work within one ecosystem to streamline tasks, automate listing marketing, create high-quality collateral, and track transactions from start to finish.

