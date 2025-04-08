Most Ecuadorians Believe Economy, Security Haven't Improved Since President Noboa Took Office

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "On the most important issues in this election - security and the economy - those polled overwhelmingly responded that they believe Noboa has failed to help them in a time of crisis," CEPR Co-Director Mark Weisbrot said. "This could easily be a game changer in a very close election."

61% of Ecuadorians say their economic situation and personal security haven't improved since President Noboa took office

A majority - 58 percent - responded that they believe that Noboa has used the office of the presidency to advance his family's business interests. A recent investigative report by CEPR shows that Noboa's family holds a significant share in a major Canadian mining company that would benefit from a planned trade agreement with Canada - especially if controversial investor-state dispute settlement provisions are included, as Noboa has repeatedly sought, despite their unconstitutionality and defeat in a popular referendum last year.

Most Ecuadorians polled said Noboa has not done enough for communities affected by a massive oil spill March 13 in Esmeraldas province. Half a million people lost access to potable water as a result. Noboa has been criticized for not traveling to the area, especially after he traveled to Florida to attempt to meet with Donald Trump at the end of March.

A plurality said they do not believe that Noboa has disposed of offshore assets in tax havens. A 2023 investigation by Brazil's leading newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo revealed that Noboa at least partially controlled two Panama-based shell companies. A new investigation, reported widely in South American media, shows that Noboa also is part owner of another offshore company based in Panama, Lanfranco Holdings, which is majority shareholder of Noboa Trading - the Noboa family company at the center of a recent scandal after bricks of cocaine have been uncovered in banana shipments multiple times in recent years.

