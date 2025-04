NIPES Announces 2025 Global Engineering & Science Award Winners

nipes

PITTSFIELD , MA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Institute of Professional Engineers and Scientists (NIPES) proudly announces the recipients of the 2025 NIPES Awards, honoring excellence in engineering, science, innovation, and policy across global communities.This year's awards recognize outstanding individuals and organizations who have demonstrated exceptional contributions to their fields. Selected from a highly competitive pool of over 1,203 nominations, these awardees represent the forefront of impactful research, sustainable development, and leadership in both academia and industry.Selection ProcessAll nominations underwent a rigorous four-stage review process involving:a. Initial Screening for eligibility and relevance to the selected category.b. Peer Nomination and Review, where your contributions were independently evaluated by senior fellows, and international scholars with recognized expertise in engineering, science, and innovation.c. Technical Review Subcommittees, composed of senior academics, researchers, industry professionals, and policy experts, who assessed nominees based on originality, measurable impact, and alignment with global standards.d. Final Deliberation and Endorsement by the NIPES Awards Committee and the Office of the President of NIPES, ensuring transparency, objectivity, and academic integrity throughout the process.Full List of 2025 NIPES Award Winners and Categories1.Dr. Igbekele Ogunboye – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public Health2. Mr. Harrison Agboro – Excellence in Energy and Sustainability3. Mrs. Cynthia Onyekachi Victor-Oji – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation4. Mr. Ibukun Stephen Afolabi – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing, and Advanced Industrial Processes5. Engr. Dileesh Chandra Bikkasani – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems6. Engr. Ediri Johnson Erigbese – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability7. Miss Oluwayemisi A. Owoade – Business Intelligence and Data Analytics8. Dr. Henry Ebere Ivuawuogu – Humanitarian Engineering & Science9. Mr. Abdulahi Opejin – Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Mitigation10. Mr. Prosper Ebimobowei Nekekpemi – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability11. Mr. Ikenna Emmanuel Odezuligbo – Excellence in Medical Imaging, Diagnostics, and Therapeutics12. Miss Imaobong Tom – Excellence in Modelling, Simulations, and Digital Twin Technologies13. Miss Modinat Moshood – Innovator of the Year14. Chinwe Chinonso Iwuanyanwu - Corporate Partner of the Year15. Mr. Michael Chukwuka – Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation16. Engr. Ibrahim Adewale Ogundeko – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability17. Miss Chukwudi Tabitha Aghaunor – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems18. Mr. Chibuike Ekene Eweh – Excellence in Chemical Processes and Green Chemistry19. Dr. Nnamdi Stephen Moeteke – Young Scientist of the Year20. Dr. Daniel Ejike Ewim Foundation - Corporate Partner of the Year21. Engr. Solomon Ochuko Ologe - Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation22. Dr. Ekene Ebele Uchenna-Ogbodo- Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Mitigation23. Mr. Mathew Olakunle Alaba- Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation24. Miss Sandra Chioma Anioke- Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public HealthAwardees will be formally honored at the 2025 NIPES International Conference , taking place April 9–11, 2025, at the Renewable Energy Centre, University of Benin, NigeriaNIPES Press OfficeEmail: ...Website:

