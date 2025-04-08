The Second Annual INVICTA Gala Taking Place May 3, 2025, at the Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Texas, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Military veterans and first responders can significantly benefit from state-of-the-art, life-changing medical care but often cannot finance the treatments required. Join The INVICTA Project representatives, patients, and professionals on May 3, 2025, from 7-10 p.m., at the Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas, Texas, to celebrate the ongoing support The INVICTA Project provides our military and first responder heroes.

What is The INVICTA Project?

The INVICTA Project provides heroes with access to innovative, less invasive healthcare treatments for a range of symptoms and conditions often related to traumatic brain injury. The organization's mission is to ensure that dedicated individuals who protect and serve are provided access to no-cost treatment options. Active duty and retired military veterans, as well as first responders, often encounter mental and physical challenges during and after their service to our nation and community. The INVICTA Project takes pride in aiding brave heroes to restore balance in their brains and bodies, ensuring better health and overall well-being.

Parker Performance Institute (PPI) offers veterans and first responders effective treatment for conditions like post-concussion syndrome, brain fog, headaches, memory impairment, physical pain, sleep issues, hormonal imbalances, nutritional deficiencies, musculoskeletal problems, and more, all at no cost to them.

PPI's innovative treatment programs encompass a two-week residential protocol at The Star in Frisco, Texas, as part of a longer-term process. From the start, patients undergo diagnostic evaluations for a health baseline, and then professionals help shape a tailored program for the patient's stay. Upon completing this program, a hero's final day involves post-treatment diagnostics, reviews, and a comparative debrief. After the two-week residential phase, patients receive mental and physical maintenance guidance. Patients can even maintain digital access to doctors if needed.

The Second Annual INVICTA Project Gala – Coming Soon!

Mark your calendar and prepare to honor our heroes at the upcoming INVICTA Gala. From individual tickets and table purchases to sponsorships and VIP options, additional information can be found at theinvictaproject.org/events. Do you know a military or first responder hero who could benefit from treatment through The INVICTA Project? Nominate them for sponsored treatment and help support their journey to recovery.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 2,100 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its renowned chiropractic program, as well as master's degrees in clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University has the second-largest chiropractic cohort of any campus worldwide. Parker University has been recognized as an Honor Roll Institution by Great Colleges to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Awards, and as a Best Texas Online College by Forbes.

The Second Annual INVICTA Gala Taking Place May 3, 2025, at the Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas, Texas

