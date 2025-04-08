New Book Takes On Employee Burnout

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Business Veteran Karen Gilhooly Offers Practical Solutions with“The Three Bucket Leader”

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Karen Gilhooly, a 30-year banking and business veteran, is thrilled to announce the release of her upcoming book, The Three Bucket Leader. The Three Bucket Leader is a leadership book addressing the ongoing crisis of engagement in the workplace by showing readers how redefining how they spend their time will transform their careers.

Recent surveys show that nearly 80 percent of employees have experienced burnout over the last year, leading to lower engagement and decreased productivity. The Three Bucket framework provides readers with a step-by-step roadmap for how to bring employees back, not just by adding incentives, but by reexamining and reevaluating how one spends time and energy - and buying into the notion that every minute matters.

“Over my 30 years in banking and leadership development, I've seen firsthand how disengagement can quietly creep in, affecting not just productivity, but one's sense of purpose and fulfillment,” said Karen Gilhooly.“The Three Bucket Leader is a simple and practical framework that can transform not only the way leaders and their teams view their work, but how they approach life.”

The Three Bucket approach helps leaders and individuals sort their time, energy, and focus into three categories:

. Bucket One: Activities that energize and fulfill you.

. Bucket Two: The middle ground, the limbo where we operate on autopilot without real engagement.

. Bucket Three: The draining tasks that zap energy and pull us away from impactful work.

In the book, Karen argues most employees are stuck in bucket two, and provides readers with tools that will allow themselves and their employees to re-engage and find a sense of purpose and fulfillment at work.

The Three Bucket Leader is published by Post Hill Press and will be available on April 15, 2025. You can pre-order The Three Bucket Leader here . Karen's biography can be found here.

