Entara Named To Both Best And Brightest Company To Work For In Chicago And The Nation Lists

Managed IT and Cybersecurity Company Recognized for Excellence in Workplace Culture

- Pamela Diaz, CEO & PresidentCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Entara , a security-first eXtended Service Provider (XSP), has been recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For , earning a spot on both the National and Chicago lists for the third and eighth consecutive years, respectively. Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative business acuteness and human resource practices can be bestowed these prestigious recognitions.To be recognized, companies must differentiate themselves by demonstrating a commitment to excellence in their human resources practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are evaluated based on categories such as compensation, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention, and more by an independent research firm.Each year the qualification for these awards gets harder and harder, consequently encouraging companies to improve their practices and make their business a better place to work. Based on the results, Entara ranked above average in every category for both Chicago and the Nation.“It is a true honor to be recognized as both one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation and in Chicago year after year,” said Entara CEO and President Pamela Diaz.“For the past five years, we've embraced a remote work model, expanding our team across 26 states - it's incredible to see our growth. Our initiatives are dedicated to empowering employees to thrive remotely, ensuring they feel connected despite the distance. We continue to strive to foster a positive and inclusive workplace built on our four core values, Empathy, Excellence, Execution and Evolution. These core values are our guiding lights as we work to grow our EntaraCorp community and ensure Entara is a great place to work for all!”Entara is a great company to work for due to several unique programs designed to create an equitable and fulfilling work environment for its employees. These programs include an employee-led Culture Committee, a Learning Club with reimbursable professional development opportunities, regular employee-nominated charitable giving initiatives, and more. Each of these programs contribute to why Entara is listed as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For year over year.With over 25 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.View the full list of winners for the Best and Brightest awards for Chicago and the Nation. Learn more about Entara's efforts to create an equitable and mission-focused team culture here .About EntaraEntara sets the standard as the world's first eXtended Service Provider (XSP) and delivers exceptional, security-first IT solutions for their clients, including managed IT and cybersecurity services, incident response services and strategic risk management. Founded in 2001, as a woman-owned business certified by WBNEC, the organization has evolved to provide the strategic vision, platforms, processes, and people to travel with their clients on the path to their best IT future.Entara is SOC 2 certified and has been repeatedly recognized by CRN on the MSP 500 list in the Security 100 category as well as on the MES Midmarket 100 list. The organization acts as a true partner to their clients and has also been included on MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs list and in Channel Future's MSP 501 award. As a core values focused organization, Entara has proudly been recognized on lists for both the Chicago and National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. To learn more about how Entara can help you secure your future, please visit

Claire Sullivan

Entara

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.