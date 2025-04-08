Anti-Corruption Commission Submits 2024 Annual Report To President Ramkalawan

The Anti-Corruption Commission officially presented its annual report for the year 2024 to President Wavel Ramkalawan during a formal meeting held at State House this morning. The report was submitted in compliance with Section 81 of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2016.

Commissioner Mrs. May De Silva, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Mr. Henry Bastienne, personally delivered the document to President Ramkalawan, who also serves as the Minister of Public Administration.

During the meeting, the Commission's leadership briefed the President on the organization's achievements and challenges throughout the reporting period. Particular emphasis was placed on human resource constraints, specifically the difficulty in recruiting qualified personnel to investigate complex financial crimes.

The annual report provides a comprehensive overview of the Commission's activities, investigations, and recommendations for strengthening anti-corruption efforts in the Republic.

